Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), will be laid to rest on August 27 in Ondo State.

The immediate younger brother of the deceased, Saheed also disclosed that Mr Mohammed died from covid 19 complications including weight gain, occasioned by his being on a wheel chair for the past 19 years.

He died on August 11 after a brief illness at the age of 52.

A night of Tributes and Service of Songs would be held next Wednesday at the Vining Hall, Adetiloye House, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja from 4pm.

“Interment will be on Friday, August 27 at late Gani Fawehinmi’s Compound in Oka, Ore Road, Ondo in Ondo State.

Mohammed Fawehinmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a sole auto crash in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.