Imo state governor, Governor Hope Uzodimma wants awardees of modular refinery licences to set up quickly and make up for shortfalls in the refined crude oil supply in the country.

He made the appeal when the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, visited him at government House before a visit to a modular refinery built by an indigenous company in partnership with the Nigeria

Content Development and Monitoring Board.

As part of the strategy to reposition the Nigeria oil and gas Industry, the federal government issued certificates for the building of Modular refineries to boost the country’s crude oil refining capacity to meet local consumption demands.

Receiving the Minister of Information who was on a working visit to Watersmith modular refinery at Ohaji in Imo State, Governor Uzodinma noted that the refinery will increase local refining capacity and generate employment upon its inauguration.

The project is estimated to produce five thousand barrels of crude per day when it comes on stream.

The effective partnership between the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and the indigenous company is expected to engage 2000 direct and indirect jobs.