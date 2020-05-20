Several people have been tried and convicted for flouting the lockdown order in Kaduna state.

The violators admitted their guilt but said staying at home had become tiring.

Kaduna state had set up mobile courts on April 24, to try violators of stay at home order, in its efforts to preserve public safety, following the State Executive Council’s directive.

The mobile courts are located at Kakuri, Kawo and Magajin Gari, including Rigasa, Sabon Tasha and Maraban Rido as well as Rigachukun, Kaduna-Kano border, Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The officials pledged to remain committed to duty as much as possible.

The government says enforcing the lock down order will continue until the war against COVID-19 is won.

Many say the measures are becoming too hard to bear.

But the authorities say all that is being done is in the interest of all.