Mob burn personal residence of Sokoto Security Affairs Commissioner

The Sokoto state Police command has confirmed a mob attack that led to the burning down of the personal residence of the state Commissioner for Career and Security Affairs, Colonel Garba Moyi (Rtd) located in Isa local government area.

Confirming the incident, the Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar said reports have reached the command on the incident and that arrests were made.

Mr. Abubakar said a peaceful gathering was organised by some notable citizens of the area which was intended to discuss way forward over the issue of security.

The gathering according to Mr. Abubakar was organised in good faith and resolutions to be forwarded to appropriate quarters for further action when some bad elements took advantage of that and hijacked it for a protest that went violent and caused disorder which led to the unfortunate incident.

Sources in the local government said the angry mob mostly youths also stormed the residence of the District Head of Isa, Sarkin Gobir of Isa, Nasiru Ahmed and destroyed vehicles and other items .

The police spokesman said no life was lost but they razed down the residence of the Commissioner and destroyed some vehicles of the District Head.

He said that the command had arrested the organisers of the gathering and some of those believed to have taken part in the destructions.

He said the state Commissioner of Police Kamaludeen Okunola ordered a full scale investigations and ensure all those involved were arrested accordingly.

Okunola warned against people taking laws into their hands while assuring that the police would not relent at securing the lives and property of citizens.