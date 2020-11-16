In fulfilment of its pledge to provide additional support to enhance the operational efficiency of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), the European Union (EU) on Monday provided Command, Control, Communication and Information Systems (C3IS) equipment to the Force.

A training also has been jointly organised by the service providers and Force Headquarters for personnel who would operate the C3IS equipment across the MNJTF Sector.

While declaring the training opened, the Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf commended the EU for the provision of the C3IS equipment, describing it as ‘most critical’ to enhancing the operational performance of the troops in the field.

He expressed appreciation for the additional support, which is closely related to the recent provision of Helicopters and Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) through the framework of African Union to MNJTF.

Major General Ibrahim Manu added that the C3IS project will enable conveyance of classified messages and communication through the secured net while also commending the service providers for the display of resilience and vigour in the execution of the project.

The Force Commander assured the EU that all the support provided will be optimally utilised in accordance with the global best practices to enhance the operational efficiency of the troops.

He urged the Sector Commanders, in whose custody the equipment will be, to ensure proper utilisation, maintenance and safety of the equipment.

When completed, the C3IS system is expected to enable rapid deployment of strategic and operational communication capabilities within the MNJTF Area of Operation.