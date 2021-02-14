Major League Soccer has announced dates for the opening of training camp, with players on most teams reporting on March 1.

The first week will consist of a quarantine period that will include medical exams and testing for COVID-19.

The first day of full training for most teams will be on March 8. The new preseason report date allows for six weeks of training before Major League Soccer’s 26th season kicks off the weekend of April 17.

A handful of teams will start earlier because of their involvement in national or continental competitions.

The four teams who have already qualified for the CCL will have players arrive on Feb. 24 and begin full practices on March 3.

The league added that players may begin their quarantine period prior to Feb. 24 on a voluntary basis.

The full regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.