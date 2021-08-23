MACBAN, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, has formed a new partnership with law enforcement authorities to combat insecurity across the country.

The association’s leadership handed over eleven suspected kidnappers and gun runners to Taraba State Police Commissioner, Mr. Abimbola Sokoya, on Sunday at Maraban Kunini.

The suspects were presented during the formal inauguration of a 16-member committee charged with combating criminal activity, particularly kidnapping.

This was done, according to Sahabi Tukur, the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Association, in accordance to a commitment made before the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and the state Commissioner of Police that they would expose criminal elements among them.

He said members of the committee, picked from all of the state’s Fulani clans, will cooperate with police and other security officials in all of the state’s 16 local government areas to track down kidnappers and other criminals.

Advertisement

The Fulani were applauded by the police commissioner for their determination to combat kidnapping and other crimes perpetrated by bad apples among them.

He also called for collaboration effort between Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states in tackling kidnapping and other criminals activities.

He assured the Fulani of his command’s support to the command support in their efforts to weed out criminals elements among them.

Six kidnappers have also repented and swore to the Holy Qur’an that they will never longer engage in kidnapping, cattle rustling, or any other criminal activity.