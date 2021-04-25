A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seabed in waters off Bali, the military said on Sunday, as it confirmed all 53 people on board have perished.

The Indonesian navy located its missing submarine, KRI Nanggala, on Sunday night in three pieces at a depth of almost 840m beneath the sea after the vessel submerged for a torpedo drill at 3am on Wednesday.

Authorities said they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early on Sunday morning. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation of the KRI Nanggala 402.

More parts from the vessel were also retrieved, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members, authorities added.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton wrote in a Tweet on Sunday that he was deeply saddened at the loss of Naggala402 and the ‘brave sailors’ who were on board.

The grim news comes as rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs, according to Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono.

Officials said oxygen supply on the KRI Nanggala-402, which vanished as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill, ran out early Saturday.