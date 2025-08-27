The Minister of Transportation Sen. Said Ahmed Alkali has taken a decisive action following a train derailment which occurred yesterday 26th August, 2025 at Jerre, while proceeding from Abuja-Kaduna, Nigeria....

He directed that a committee of all stakeholders be constituted to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident; make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents in the future; and identify ways to enhance the safety and effectiveness of rail transportation in Nigeria.

While expressing concern about safety of life of passengers, The Minister has named the following as members of the committee:

Musa O. Ibrahim (DOOPST) Chairman

Prof. Danwaka Shuaibu STA (HMT) Member

Engr. Zirra Finbar D(RTS) Member

Barr. Omotola Olusegun D(Legal) Member/Secretary

Dr. Kayode Opeifa (MD NRC) Member

Engr. I.A Ebuniwe (Inspector Railway) Member

Representative of Technics Engineering

Architecture Marketing Nig. Ltd Member

Representative of CCECC Member

Rep. of Civil Society Organization Member

One male. Representing male Passengers Member

One female. Representing female Passengers Member