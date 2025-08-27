The Minister of Transportation Sen. Said Ahmed Alkali has taken a decisive action following a train derailment which occurred yesterday 26th August, 2025 at Jerre, while proceeding from Abuja-Kaduna, Nigeria.
He directed that a committee of all stakeholders be constituted to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident; make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents in the future; and identify ways to enhance the safety and effectiveness of rail transportation in Nigeria.
While expressing concern about safety of life of passengers, The Minister has named the following as members of the committee:
Musa O. Ibrahim (DOOPST) Chairman
Prof. Danwaka Shuaibu STA (HMT) Member
Engr. Zirra Finbar D(RTS) Member
Barr. Omotola Olusegun D(Legal) Member/Secretary
Dr. Kayode Opeifa (MD NRC) Member
Engr. I.A Ebuniwe (Inspector Railway) Member
Representative of Technics Engineering
Architecture Marketing Nig. Ltd Member
Representative of CCECC Member
Rep. of Civil Society Organization Member
One male. Representing male Passengers Member
One female. Representing female Passengers Member