The Ministry of Police Affairs has gone paperless, launching the Galaxy Backbone Enterprise Content Management system in Abuja as part of the Federal Government’s push to digitize public service operations.

The platform replaces manual paperwork with a secure digital workflow designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and records management.

Speaking at the launch, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ogbonnaya Nlia, said the adoption of the ECM marks a major shift in institutional culture and governance.

The platform integrates tools for workflow management, official email correspondence, virtual meetings and secure document storage, and aligns with the Head of Service directive to fully digitize the federal civil service by the end of the year.