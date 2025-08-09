The Honourable Minister of Education, Moruf Tunji Alausa, led a high-level delegation to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on August 7, 2025, to strengthen partnerships in research, internationalisation, academic excellence, and capacity building, aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s tertiary education....

Key areas of discussion included improving research infrastructure, faculty training, STEMM education, student exchange programmes, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Mr Alausa, a UNILAG alumnus, expressed pride in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for quality education, highlighting ongoing collaboration with the University of Birmingham (UoB).

Following earlier meetings in May 2025, UoB chose UNILAG as its preferred Nigerian partner, focusing on either articulation/training programmes or integration within UNILAG’s academic structure.

He stressed the need for partnerships with clear goals, measurable outcomes, and accountability. UNILAG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Foluso Lesi, showcased the university’s progress in internationalisation and innovation.

UoB representatives, Mrs. Cathy Gilbert and Mr. Charles Luke Wales, voiced optimism about impactful collaboration in Nigeria.

TETFund and NUC pledged support, while the ministry announced a dedicated task force involving key Nigerian and UK stakeholders to drive implementation.

This initiative positions Nigeria as the first African country to adopt a transnational education model with a UK Russell Group university.