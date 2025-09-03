The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has pledged stronger collaboration with Nigerian youths to advance inclusive governance and empower young people across the country....

He made this commitment during a familiarization meeting with the Convener of Youth Mandate 2027, Rabiu Lawal, and members of the group in Abuja.

Highlighting his personal journey to public office, the Minister stressed the importance of determination, integrity, and resilience in achieving success. “I need to do everything to change the narrative and bring it down to the level of young people,” he said. He further encouraged youths not to give up on their dreams, reminding them that money is not everything, and that hard work, innovation, and service to the nation are vital.

Olawande underscored the need for more young people in governance, adding that Nigeria’s progress depends on the active participation of its youthful population. He emphasized his agenda to expand human capital development projects across all states, while urging youths to be the voice of their generation. “We must work together to support and empower young people productively, so they can create jobs and drive change. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we must ensure it remains united,” he stated.

In his remarks, Rabiu Hassan Lawal, Convener of Youth Mandate 2027, noted that the platform was created to provide young people with a neutral ground to express their concerns and aspirations. He explained that through a three-month consultation programme, the group identified challenges facing Nigerian youths, including low morale, poor access to education in the North, and dwindling trust in democracy.

“Our goal is not just about youth representation in governance but also to ensure that young people carry the banner of hope and service. If we succeed, we will prove nationwide that democracy can work for young people,” Lawal said.

Both parties agreed to strengthen collaboration in addressing youth challenges, driving empowerment initiatives, and building a new generation of leaders dedicated to national development.

The Minister assured the group of his readiness to work with them, urging them to remain constructive in their engagements and balanced in their criticisms