The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa has assured Nigerians that the construction of first phase of the National Library will commence by June this year.

This was disclosed during the assessment of the national library project by the minister in Abuja.

The minister visited the uncompleted National library to assess the level of work that needs to done in order to complete the project .

He disclosed that the first phase of the project would include two basements levels , ground floor , first and second floors, external works including fencing .

He also explained why the library has not been completed since the project’s inception .

The minister disclosed that TETFUND will fund the project .

With this, the minister announced that a directive had been issued to the contractor to return to site as the Federal Government is committed to meeting the completion deadline .