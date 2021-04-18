Nigerian Minister of Defence Bashir Salihu Magashi has just arrived Maiduguri, accompanied by the chief of Defence staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other security chiefs.

Though the reason for their visit was not made known, TVC news gathered that it could not be unconnected with the incidents in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area of the state.

The minister’s entourage was received by Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole and other top military commanders at Maiduguri Air Task Force base.

The Damasak incident has been in the news throughout the week, with news making round that the town has fallen to Boko Haram.