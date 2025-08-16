The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially presented the UNESCO World Heritage Inscription Certificate for the Sango Festival to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, alongside the Oyo State Commissioner for Cult...

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has officially presented the UNESCO World Heritage Inscription Certificate for the Sango Festival to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, alongside the Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun.

The historic ceremony attracted dignitaries, cultural custodians, youth groups, and members of the Nigerian diaspora from across Africa, Europe, and the Americas, all gathered to celebrate the global recognition of one of Nigeria’s most vibrant cultural traditions.

In her remarks, Minister Musawa described the occasion as “a proud moment for Nigeria, for Africa, and for every community that treasures its history while embracing the future.” She praised the Oyo people for sustaining the centuries-old festival, noting that its UNESCO recognition highlights Yoruba resilience while offering opportunities to harness culture for tourism, youth empowerment, and national development.

She emphasized that the inscription aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes culture and tourism as key drivers of economic diversification, creative enterprise, and social cohesion.

“This certificate is a global endorsement of the Sango Festival’s living heritage. It honours our past while building the future – inspiring our youth, strengthening community pride, and opening new doors for cultural tourism. The festival now stands as a bridge between Nigeria and the world,” Musawa stated.

The Minister also applauded the role of the Nigerian diaspora in promoting Yoruba culture abroad, stressing that their participation demonstrates how heritage strengthens identity across borders.

In his response, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, expressed gratitude to UNESCO, the Federal Government, and the Oyo State Government for championing the sustainability of the Sango Festival. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Oyo traditional institution to preserving cultural practices that foster unity, resilience, and progress.

With its colourful displays, drumming, chants, and performances, this year’s celebration reaffirmed the Sango Festival as one of Africa’s most iconic cultural heritages, now elevated on the global stage.