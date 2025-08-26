The Nigerian public relations community has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Malam Bashir Chedi, a Council Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). In a condolence message, the Minister of Information and National Orientation described the death of Malam Chedi a...

The Nigerian public relations community has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Malam Bashir Chedi, a Council Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In a condolence message, the Minister of Information and National Orientation described the death of Malam Chedi as “a painful loss not only to his family and colleagues but to the entire public relations profession in Nigeria.”

For over three decades, Malam Chedi carved a reputation as one of the profession’s most respected figures, known for his deep knowledge, gentle disposition, and unwavering commitment to excellence. He served at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, where his steady voice and professionalism helped sustain the company’s corporate image with dignity.

Beyond corporate practice, Chedi dedicated much of his life to the growth of NIPR. From his early days as a leader in the Kaduna State Chapter to his later years on the National Council and committees, he became a unifying figure across generations. His recognition as a Fellow of the Institute was, according to colleagues, a fitting reward for his humility, integrity, and decades of selfless service.

The Minister noted that Chedi would be remembered for his brilliance in crisis management, corporate and government relations, and community development, but above all, for his humanity and warmth. He also praised Chedi’s role as a mentor, describing him as “a brother, a bridge between generations, and a dependable voice in the practice of public relations.”

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, I extend heartfelt condolences to the leadership and members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, his colleagues at Dornier Aviation Nigeria, his family, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss,” the Minister said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and comfort his loved ones, stressing that his legacy of service and friendship will remain indelible in the history of Nigeria’s public relations community.