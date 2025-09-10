The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, has commended the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, for its trailblazing initiatives in women empowerment and protection of the vulnerable....

The Minister gave the commendation during a one-day working visit to Abeokuta, where she inspected women-focused projects, launched the Olowu Hope Initiative Women’s Association Fund, and visited the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Asero.

At the SARC, Hajia Sulaiman-Ibrahim praised the state for creating a safe space for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, describing it as “a fortress of healing where tears are wiped, voices restored, and lives rebuilt.”

She urged other states to adopt Ogun’s model in safeguarding women and children.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for championing women’s empowerment through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She highlighted the partnership between the Ministry and the Nigeria Customs Service, through which survivors in Ogun State received 50 bags of rice, 2½ bales of Ankara fabrics, and ₦2 million in financial support.

In her remarks, Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye, described the Minister’s visit as “an affirmation of courage and solidarity.” She emphasized that while Ogun has lit the flame of empowerment, more federal support is required to expand grassroots awareness, intervention projects, and survivor-focused programmes.

The Minister further stressed the importance of family cohesion and warned against child trafficking, urging Nigerians to pursue safe and legal migration channels while working collectively to build the nation.

During her courtesy visit to the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Prof. Saka Adelola Matemilola Oluyalo (Otileta VII), the Minister participated in the launch of the Olowu Hope Initiative Women’s Association Fund. She donated ₦2 million, 50 bags of rice, and Ankara fabrics in support of the scheme.

Sharing in the cultural heritage of the Owu people, she joined traditional dances alongside the Olowu’s wives, describing the experience as both memorable and inspiring.

Accompanied by the Ogun State First Lady and the Commissioner for Women Affairs, the Minister expressed gratitude for the warm reception. “The hospitality of the Owu people and the Gateway State will remain with me. I look forward to returning to share in the resilience and prosperity of these hardworking women,” she said.