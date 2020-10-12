The labour movement in Kwara State has directed public workers in the State to commence industrial action from Tuesday over non-implementation of the #30,000 minimum wage.

This is coming as the State government claimed it has secured an experte order from the national industrial court, Akure retraining the workers from embarking on strike.

Labour had earlier given the State a 14-day ultimatum which lapsed on Monday, after which it declared an indefinite industrial action.

Although government agreed to pay the N30,000 minimum wage but the bone of contention is the consequential adjustment for State workers while labour also wants the government to negotiate on behalf of local government.

The hearing of motion on notice is expected to be heard at the industrial court on the 20th of this month.