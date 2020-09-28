The labour movement in Kwara state has given the state government a 2-week ultimatum to implement the 30,000 naira minimum wage or they embark on industrial action.

During a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, the labour leaders also accused the government of non-

remittance of union check-off dues, non payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance as well as disparity in salaries of state and local government workers.

In his reaction, the chief press secretary to the Kwara state governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye said there may be no need for any industrial action as negotiations are ongoing to resolve the issues.))