Miners killed as mine collapses in Benue

Some miners have been feared killed after a Mineral deposit popularly known as Tojir Mine collapsed at Duejime area, near Anyiin Community of Logo local government area of Benue State on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a source from the area, the accident occurred at the mine site while the victims were working in the mine.

The source who gave his name as Baba Ngutor revealed that three of the workers died instantly while others were seriously injured and were transferred to a hospital in Anyiin.

He further said one of the workers who managed to escape from the scene unhurt was the one who ran to town to inform the people who then mobilised to rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, Council Chairman of Logo LGA, Terseer Agber who confirmed the report however said neither he nor the state government knew anything about the mining operation in the area.

He however, confirmed three persons killed and one other injured in the mining disaster.

He added that the state Governor, Samuel Ortom had at some point, sent two Commissioners including that of Agriculture Lands and Survey and Solid Minerals to meet with the operators of the mine site but that nothing tangible came out from the meeting.

when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive any such report.