The Nigerian military now have a Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre , JDWC....

The Nigerian military now have a Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre , JDWC.

The centre is typically responsible for developing, coordinating, and integrating joint military doctrine, operational concepts, and warfare training across various branches of a nation’s armed forces or within a multinational alliance.

The centre is meant to promote jointness ( collaboration) among the various arms of the military as well as allied countries in the multinational force fighting Boko Haram and its iswap affiliates.

Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa says the Joint Doctrine and Warfare provides facilities to analyse threats to national security and will enable the military and other security agencies fight better.

He urged the authorities to ensure the centre succeeds as the security of the country will depend largely on its activities.