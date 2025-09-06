No fewer than 30 terrorists have been killed in a coordinated military air and ground operation at Dar-El-Jamal village, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State....

The operation, conducted on Friday, September 5, followed reports of heavy terrorist engagement against friendly forces, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Force swiftly deployed an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) asset and an Air Interdiction (AI) mission to the area.

“On arrival at Dar Jamel, the aircrew visually identified friendly forces before ISR scans revealed terrorists fleeing northwards from the town towards nearby bushes,” Ejodame said.

“In a series of three precise and successive strikes, the fleeing terrorists were decisively engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of over 30 insurgents. Shortly afterwards, reinforcement troops arrived at the location, secured the area, and stabilised the situation.”

Ejodame said the operation demonstrated the “seamless synergy between air and ground forces” and reaffirmed the military’s resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and protect vulnerable communities across the North-East.