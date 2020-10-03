The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE says it has killed several Boko Haram Terrorists’ and destroyed their hideouts at Maima and Tusuye, settlements near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa-Rann axis of Borno State.

The exercise was carried out during air strikes executed on 1st of October 2020.

This was contained in release by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who notes that the success was achieved through credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as meeting points by the terrorists’.

He said, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations where it scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists.