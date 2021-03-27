Veteran highlife musician, Mike Okri has released his Extended Play record.

The project, solely produced by the singer under his Mike Okri Entertainment Company, is titled THE MIKE OKRI E.P

The singer dominated the Nigerian music scene in the 80s and 1990s with hits songs like Rhumba Dance, Time Na Money, Okpeke, Wisdom, Oghenekevwe, and many others.

At the release in Lagos, the veteran highlife singer, said he is proud of the industry which he helped grow.

Mr. Okri believes the industry will become better than it is.

He however noted that be never left the industry as many believed but had to take time off to focus on other matters of importance.