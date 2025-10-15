Argentina National and former FC Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, has become the player with the most international assists, reaching 60 total international assists, surpassing the previous record holder, Neymar Don Santos, with 59 assists. The Argentina captain provided two assists in the 6-0 win over...

The Argentina captain provided two assists in the 6-0 win over Puerto Rico, as the top assist-maker in men’s international football history.

Messi is also just two assists away from 400 in his professional career. Argentina wrapped up their U.S. tour with another dominant performance in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.