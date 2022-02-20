Menroi to enroll over 2,000 IDP orphans in Benue schools

Menroi Rural Priority Foundation has announced that it has identified around 2,100 school-aged children at the Federal Housing Estate, North Bank, Makurdi, who are in desperate need of being registered in school.

Menroi was formed with the objective of caring for the less privileged and orphans, as well as assisting traders in their businesses by giving interest-free loans, according to Dr. Kohol Iornem, President and Founder of Menroi.

Advertisement

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi last weekend, Dr. Iornem, President of the Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK), said he formed Menroi as a way of touching communities in the state, adding that “we in the UK don’t forget our kith and kin back home.”

“Menroi is saying ‘no to hunger,’ as one of the Sustainable Development Goals (Zero Hunger), encourage healthy living and good personal hygiene practices among youngsters living in the camps,” he said.

Advertisement

He indicated that Menroi would assist in getting the children who have reached school age and been recognised enrolled in school.

Rice, cooking oil, seasoning, salt, and tomato paste were among the commodities supplied to the IDPs during the first and second projects, according to Iornem, who is also a candidate for the Kwande/Ushongo Federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives for the 2023 elections.

Advertisement

“The goal was to provide clothing items for the less privileged who could not afford to buy clothes over the festive period; and protect them from cold throughout the harmattan period,” he explained.