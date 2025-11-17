The Kebbi State Government has commended the Nigerian media, particularly the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), for their pivotal role in shaping and sustaining the nation’s democracy. This commendation was made by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, and Kebbi State Commi...

This commendation was made by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido, and Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, during the inaugural lecture organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Kebbi State Council. The event, titled “Media, Democracy and Good Governance,” was held in collaboration with the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali.

As chairman of the occasion, Maccido described the media as “the fourth estate of the realm,” highlighting its role in holding governments accountable and ensuring adherence to constitutional duties.

He added, “The media has a role in protecting democracy. It is your determination of this protection that [is] making democracy thrive. There is no arm of government that is playing such a vital role as the media.”

Maccido also praised the media for delivering accurate information nationwide, noting, “It is now being stressed in many quarters that the media could create war and stop the war.”

Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, the Chief Host of the event, lauded the leadership of the Correspondents’ Chapel for organizing the lecture and assured journalists of the state government’s continued cooperation.

He emphasised that under Governor Dr. Nasir Idris, the state government has consistently fulfilled its campaign promises, saying, “We are all living witnesses to what the governor has done in the last two years. The media, especially Correspondents’ Chapel, have been part and parcel of the struggle for restoration of democracy in Nigeria.”

Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and sponsor of the lecture, described the NUJ members as “strong pillars of any successful government” and pledged the government’s full support to help them excel in their constitutional duties.

Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, urged media organizations and journalists to be fair to the current administration, stressing that Governor Nasir Idris is committed to maintaining peace and tackling insecurity in the state.

Earlier, NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, Kabir Wurma, explained that the lecture topic was deliberately chosen to highlight the achievements of the present administration.

“There is no doubt that His Excellency, Dr Nasir Idris, has written his name in gold as far as [the] history of Kebbi is concerned. We are happy to operate in a state where the only teacher-governor is in the corridors of power. We have the conviction that Kaura has demonstrated a sense of good leadership in the last two years,” Wurma said.

Guest speaker Dr. Abdullahi Sani of the Department of European Languages and Literary Studies, Federal University of Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), emphasized the crucial role of the media in democratic consolidation and good governance.

“Through agenda setting, watchdog reporting, civic education, and facilitating national dialogue, media institutions shape political outcomes and increase institutional accountability.

“Social media has broadened participation and accelerated information flows, yet it has also introduced risks that require policy attention. Strengthening legal protection for press freedom, enhancing professional capacity, and promoting digital literacy are necessary steps for ensuring that media continue to support democracy and good governance in Nigeria,” Dr. Sani concluded.