As workers worldwide mark this year’s May Day, conversations on rights and protections take centre-stage.

In Nigeria, while formal workers push for better conditions, freelance and app-based workers face growing uncertainty.

In this special report, TVC’s Sharon Ijasan explores the rise of platform work — and the urgent need for inclusive labour protections in the digital age.

International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring the labour movement and its achievements. It traces its origins to the campaign for an eight-hour workday — advocating eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

In Nigeria, Labour Day is observed every year on May 1st.

The day is marked by rallies in designated locations across the country, where workers advocate for improved working conditions.

In a bid to understand how Nigerians in platform jobs are coping with welfare issues, TVC’s Sharon Ijasan booked a ride to engage with an e-hailing driver.

Wasiu Ismail, a young platform worker, shared his experience. He expressed concerns about his future, pointing out that the structure of platform work offers no social security safety net.

The Lagos State Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), AZEEZ JAIYESINMI explained that, like other forms of platform work, it comes with unique challenges.

Though flexible, the ambiguous nature of their employment status often leads to misclassification — identifying them as independent contractors rather than employees. This limits their access to essential labour rights and social protection.

In an exclusive interview, the Director-General of NECA, Smart Oyerinde, emphasised the urgent need for upskilling to bridge the skills gap created by the evolving nature of work.

As the world of work transitions into hybrid and platform-based models, many who earn a living through digital platforms hope that key stakeholders will ensure that decent work becomes the standard.