The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed condolences to the family of Alhaji Umar S/Fada Moriki, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who was killed by unknown gunmen early Friday morning while traveling to Kaduna. Matawalle was among the first sympathisers ...

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed condolences to the family of Alhaji Umar S/Fada Moriki, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who was killed by unknown gunmen early Friday morning while traveling to Kaduna.

Matawalle was among the first sympathisers to attend the funeral prayer held at the Federal Low-Cost Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque in Gusau, led by Imam Alkali Abdullahi Yakubu.

At the deceased’s residence, Matawalle described Umar as a man whose philanthropy and honesty had touched countless lives, especially his neighbors and relatives.

He prayed for Umar’s soul to be rewarded with Jannatu Firdaus and for the family to be granted strength to endure their loss.

In a show of support, the minister donated N10 million and 100 bags of assorted grains, including 50 bags of rice, 25 bags of maize, and 25 bags of millet, assuring the family of continued care.

This was contained in a statement by the Zamfara State APC Spokesperson, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Zamfara APC Chieftain Umar Moriki

The statement reads: “Minister of State for Defence Bello Mohammed Matawalle is among the first sympathisers that attended the funeral prayer of late Alhaji Umar S/Fada who was killed today by unknown gun men while on his way to Kaduna early hours of today, 15th November, 2025.

“The funeral prayers which held at the Federal Low-cost, Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque, Gusau was led by Imam Alkali Abdullahi Yakubu

“Condoling the family at the deceased’s residence at federal low cost in Gusau, Matawalle said the death is a monumental lost to the state and the nation at large considering his philanthropic activities that touched lives of many citizens especially his close neighbours and relatives

“He added that Late Alh Umar will be remembered for his honesty, patience and openness in all his dealings politically and in his business.

“He prayed Almighty Allah to reward his soul with Jannatu Firdaus and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The Minister also donated N10 million, 50 bags of rice, 25 bags of maize and 25 Bags of millet to the family assuring to look after the family.

“Responding on behalf of the deceased’s family, Ambassador Abubakar Hussaini Moriki thanked the minister for the concern and care he showed saying that they are aware that the Minister had earlier cancelled all his schedules today to mourn the death of their brother and also travelled from his hometown of Maradun to attend the funeral prayer and commiserate with them in this hard time of grief.

“Moriki also prayed to Almighty Allah to reward the Minister abundantly and accept his good deeds of sadaqa to the family.

“The funeral prayer was attended by the State APC Chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani, Secretary, Hon Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, former Chairman of the party, Hon. Lawal M Liman, Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Welfare Secretary, Hon Bashir Idris Ataka, former Commissioners, former Special Advisers, former local government chairmen and Sole administrators, Islamic scholars, Traditional rulers ,party supporters and many sympathiser.

“Late Alhaji Umar S/Fada’s remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Unguwar Gwaza cemetery, Gusau.”