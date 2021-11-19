Matawalle launches free healthcare for 34,000 less privileged, vulnerable, others

Zamfara State Government has launched free healthcare services for thirty four thousand vulnerable and less privileged persons in the State.

One hundred and thirty one thousand beneficiaries will be selected from each of the one hundred and forty seven wards across the Fourteen local government areas of the state.

The program is aimed at tackling maternal mortality and other health challenges especially in the rural and hard to reach areas

Speaking at the launch of the program titled “Care for 34,000” Governor Bello Matawalle said Zamfara is the first state in the country to introduce such a laudable programme

He says, beneficiaries of the program includes ninety two pregnant women, One hundred and sixteen under five children as well as twenty three elderly and physically challenged Person’s from each of the one hundred and forty seven wards across the state

“I am the first governor in the country to launch this laudable programme of free healthcare services that will be extended to 34,000 vulnerable persons drawn from the 147 wards of the state for the next three years” Matawalle said.

“The program will be coordinated through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund in the state and will last for the next three years” Matawalle added.”

Mr. Matawalle notes that the newly constructed Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the 147 wards which will soon commence operations, beneficiaries of the scheme will not have to travel far to access services

He disclosed that already, his administration has paid up its mandatory one hundred million Naira counterpart to access the fund for the effective, smooth and immediate take off of the scheme

He commended the state legislators, labour unions, Civil Society Organizations, traditional and religious leaders for their support in the attainment of the laudable feat in the state all

Those present at the program includes the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, Head of Service, Kabiru Mohammed Gayari, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ibrahim Sulaiman Gusau, traditional rulers , State and Federal Lawmakers.