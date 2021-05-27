Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has congratulated Major General Farouk Yahaya over his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

The Governor, on behalf of the government and good people of the state, wishes him success as he takes over the highest seat in the Nigerian Army

Mr. Matawalle described the appointment as a divine elevation

In a press statement signed by the Director General Media and Communications to the Governor Yusuf Idris Gusau said the governor is optimistic that having come from the North West region of the country, the New chief of Army staff will play a vital role in addressing the lingering security challenges that has bedeviled the region and the nation at large.

” As a top ranking military officer, Gen. Yahaya who is very conversant with the security challenges caused by armed Banditry and Boko Haram insurgents, I am optimistic that he will do well Nigeria proud by addressing the menace of Insecurity that has affected all aspect of human live in the north”. Matawalle said

He also prayed God to continue to guide and protect the COAS as he lead his officers and men on this onerous task in the service of his fatherland.

The appointment of major General Yahaya Faruk is coming exactly a week after the death of lieutenant General Attahiru Ibrahim who died along side other senior military officers in a plane crash enroute Kaduna.