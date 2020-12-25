Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has called on all Christians in the state to observe this year’s yelutide period with caution, decorum and responsibility

The Governor noted with delight that Christians in the state are living happily with everyone irrespective of any differences and urge them to remain peaceful and obedient to constituted authority.

In a Christmas message, Governor Matawalle admonished Christians to reflect the life and practice of Jesus Christ and use the period to pray for the state and Country at large, especially against the menace of insurgency, banditry and other criminality.