Fast-moving wildfires swept across the south coast of the Greek island of Crete Wednesday night, forcing 1,500 people to abandon their hotels and homes.

Several residents were treated for breathing problems, but there were no initial reports of major injuries, officials confirmed.

Flames caused by gale-force winds rushed across hillside woodlands, damaging homes, according to reports.

Over 200 firemen battled the flames, which continued to spread through woodlands and farmland.

The fire department and civil protection agency sent mobile phone warnings urging homeowners to evacuate and not return in an attempt to rescue their properties.

Authorities have already tackled dozens of wildfires across Greece so far this year due to the country’s hot dry weather.

Many European countries have been experiencing extreme heat over recent days, with Spain and Portugal recording their hottest ever June temperatures.

“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event – it has become the new normal,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres posted on X.

“The planet is getting hotter & more dangerous – no country is immune.”