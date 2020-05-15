Katsina state government has lifted the lockdown order imposed on Safana and Mani local governments following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The two local governments were locked down on 23 and 25th of April following cases of Coronavirus recorded in the two local governments.

In a press release signed by the secretary to the state government, Mustafa Inuwa, explained that the positive cases identified in these areas have been successfully treated and no new cases have been recorded since then.

The government also enjoined its citizens to persevere in the of face masks and sanitizers to curtail the spread of the Corona virus.