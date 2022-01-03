Markets in Oyo shut in honour of Olubadan of Ibadanland

Oyo State traders have stated that no markets will open today, Monday in honor of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The 93-year-old monarch died early Sunday at the University of Ibadan College Hospital after a brief illness.

Following an emergency meeting of all market leaders on Sunday, the Babaloja General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekini Abass, commonly known as YK Abass, issued the decision to close the state markets.

According to Abass, the decision was made to honor the late monarch’s contributions to the development of Ibadanland.

He asked shopkeepers and dealers to follow the rules.

Oba Adetunji reportedly increased market patronage, according to the statement.

He prayed for Oba Adetunji’s soul to rest in peace and for Allah to bestow Al Jannah Firdaus upon him.