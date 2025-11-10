The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has formally called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reconsider the proposed renewal of the contract with Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) for the management of the electronic call-up system at Nigerian ports. In a letter add...

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has formally called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to reconsider the proposed renewal of the contract with Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) for the management of the electronic call-up system at Nigerian ports.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the NPA, COMTUA National President, Adeyinka Aroyewun, expressed strong opposition to the continuation of the contract, citing “serious allegations of fraud, extortion, and inefficiency” over the past four years.

The letter highlighted that the system, initially designed to reduce congestion at the ports, has instead worsened operational challenges, leading to longer waiting times, financial burdens on transporters, and disruptions to the supply chain.

According to COMTUA, multiple stakeholders, including truck owners, logistics companies, and port operators, have reported persistent issues linked to corrupt and unreliable practices within the electronic call-up system.

“The detrimental impact of this contract has not only frustrated operators but has also resulted in economic losses that ripple throughout the industry and beyond,” the union stated.

COMTUA urged the NPA to explore alternative solutions that prioritize transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

The union recommended a comprehensive review of the current system, involving consultations with relevant stakeholders to develop a more effective approach.

“The maritime transport sector plays a critical role in Nigeria’s economy, and it is essential that we work together to implement strategies that foster growth and improve operational efficiency,” the letter added.

The union’s appeal comes amid growing concerns from industry players over the effectiveness of port management systems and the need for reforms to ensure smoother operations across Nigerian ports.