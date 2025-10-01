A boat accident has claimed several lives on the River Niger in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State, with many others still reported missing....

A boat accident has claimed several lives on the River Niger in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State, with many others still reported missing.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a boat, said to be fully loaded with passengers, departed from Onugwa community in Ibaji and was heading to Ilushi market in Edo State. The vessel capsized midway, leaving many feared dead.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed that reports indicate the mishap allegedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 26 passengers.

He added that Governor Usman Ododo has commiserated with the people of Ibaji and directed relevant agencies, including the State Emergency Management Agency, to collaborate with local authorities in providing immediate support and relief to affected families.

The governor urged residents of riverine communities to prioritize safety by avoiding overloading and making use of life jackets and other precautionary measures during water travel.

He further assured that the state government, in partnership with federal agencies, will intensify efforts to strengthen safety measures on waterways to prevent a recurrence.

It would be recalled that in the past year, several boat mishaps have been recorded in Kogi, Niger, and other riverine states, resulting in heavy casualties.