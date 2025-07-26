A boat carrying commodities and passengers has capsized in Gunu village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State....

A boat carrying commodities and passengers has capsized in Gunu village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred around 11:45am today, Saturday, July 26th, while the boat was en route to the Kwata-Zumba market.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the boat capsized with an unspecified number of passengers on board. So far, the driver and a few others have been rescued. One of the survivors is receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Kuta.

As of news time, the number of casualties remains unknown, as search and rescue efforts by NSEMA officials, local divers, and volunteers are still ongoing.

We’ll bring you more updates as the story develops.