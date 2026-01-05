Manchester United have sacked Portuguese Coach, Ruben Amorim after an atrocious run of form and an increasingly belligerent relationship with the club's leadership. He met with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada this morning at the Club's training, he was told he was being relieved of his duties. ...

He met with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada this morning at the Club’s training, he was told he was being relieved of his duties.

Amorim has said his goodbyes and has left United’s Carrington training ground.

He was appointed Manchester United coach from Sporting Lisbon just over a year ago with high hopes of a revival after the sack of his preddecessor, Dutch tactician, Erik Ten Hag.

He left the team in 6th position following a third successive draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

Several players have underferformed under his watch and has also been stubbornly persistent with his preferred tactical formation of 3-4-3 despite it being obvious it was not working.

He was also at odds with many Unitedf fans and the press over his failure to integrate talented youth team players including England international midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo.