Manchester United’s first team players have returned to their Carrington training base following a Covid-19 outbreak across the squad.On Monday United were forced to shut down their training ground for a 24-hour period in order to combat and minimise the spread of the virus.

As a result, Thursday night’s Premier League fixture away to newly promoted Brentford was postponed.

On Saturday the Red Devils are due to face Graham Potter’s Brighton at Old Trafford in anm early kickoff.