Manchester United ends Ole Gunnar’s three-year reign as manager

Manchester United’s manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been fired just one day after the club’s humiliating defeat at Watford in the Premier League.

This was confirmed by the club on Sunday, adding that the decision to relieve the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager came after the Red Devils fell to a heavy defeat of 4-1 at the hands of Watford.

”Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family,” the club said in an official statement.

United are already out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea in seventh place, and have exited the League Cup.

The club said it intends to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season rather than a permanent replacement in the coming weeks.

Michael Carrick, a former midfielder and member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take charge of a crucial Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.