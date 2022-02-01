Manchester City sign Argentine forward, Julian Alvarez for 17m euros

Premier League Leaders, Manchester City have signed Argentine forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate for 17m euros.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with City but will remain at the Argentine champions on loan until July.

River plate president, Jorge Brito said the Premier League champions met a release clause for Alvarez, who has scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River and won six international caps.

He was also a part of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America last July.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have signed Juventus duo of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, with club record signing, Tanguy Ndombele joining Lyon on loan.

Uruguayan midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, joins for an initial £15.9m, while Swedish winger Kulusevski, joins on an 18-month loan for an £8.3m fee with an option to buy.

On the other hand, French midfielder Ndombele returns to Lyon for the rest of the season – three years after leaving to join Spurs for a club record 60m euros.