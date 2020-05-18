Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is on the verge of re-signing for Serie A champions at Juventus.

United signed Pogba from Juventus in 2016, but the 2018 World Cup winner has failed to deliver on a regular basis since returning to Old Trafford.

The midfielder is now ready to push for a return to Juventus next summer after failing to seal a dream move to Real Madrid,

Pogba spent four years with Juventus earlier in his career, playing under current Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.