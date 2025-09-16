With the UEFA Champions League group stage matches set to begin on Tuesday, football fans across the globe are anticipating the 2025/2026 tournament’s showdowns to see which of their preferred teams will qualify for the knockout stage.
A survey by TVC into the past champions of the tournament who failed in their various leagues to qualify for one of the most-watched tournaments in the world.
AC Milan, a seven-time winner of the Champions League, is the most notable club to miss the 2025/26 competition, having fallen short of the top-four qualification criteria in its domestic league, Serie A.
Manchester United, also a three-time winner of the tournament, failed to qualify for this year’s fixtures due to poor performance in the Premier League last season.
Full list below
AC Milan – Seven-time UCL winner, won in 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, and 2007
Manchester United: Three-time UCL winner, won in 1968, 1999, and 2008
FC Porto: Two-time UCL winner, won in 1987 and 2004
Nottingham Forest: Two-time UCL winner, won in 1979 and 1980
Red Star: One-time UCL winner, won in 1991
Read Also
FC Steaua București: One-time UCL winner, won in 1986
Hamburg: One-time UCL winner, won in 1983
Aston Villa: One-time UCL winner, won in 1982
Feyenoord: One-time UCL winner, won in 1970
Celtic Glasgow: One-time UCL winner, won in 1967
TVC previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) etched their name into football history on Saturday night, securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan at Munich’s Allianz Arena.
The triumph not only ended the French club’s long-standing quest for European glory but also set a record for the largest margin of victory in a Champions League final.
Under the astute leadership of manager Luis Enrique, PSG delivered a masterclass in dominance and cohesion. The scoring commenced in the 12th minute when Achraf Hakimi capitalised on a swift counterattack to put PSG ahead.
https://www.tvcnews.tv/psg-thrash-inter-5-0-to-clinch-first-ucl-in-munich