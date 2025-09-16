With the UEFA Champions League group stage matches set to begin on Tuesday, football fans across the globe are anticipating the 2025/2026 tournament’s showdowns to see which of their preferred teams will qualify for the knockout stage. A survey by TVC into the past champions of the tournament ...

A survey by TVC into the past champions of the tournament who failed in their various leagues to qualify for one of the most-watched tournaments in the world.

AC Milan, a seven-time winner of the Champions League, is the most notable club to miss the 2025/26 competition, having fallen short of the top-four qualification criteria in its domestic league, Serie A.

Manchester United, also a three-time winner of the tournament, failed to qualify for this year’s fixtures due to poor performance in the Premier League last season.

Full list below

AC Milan – Seven-time UCL winner, won in 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, and 2007

Manchester United: Three-time UCL winner, won in 1968, 1999, and 2008

FC Porto: Two-time UCL winner, won in 1987 and 2004

Nottingham Forest: Two-time UCL winner, won in 1979 and 1980

Red Star: One-time UCL winner, won in 1991

FC Steaua București: One-time UCL winner, won in 1986

Hamburg: One-time UCL winner, won in 1983

Aston Villa: One-time UCL winner, won in 1982

Feyenoord: One-time UCL winner, won in 1970

Celtic Glasgow: One-time UCL winner, won in 1967

