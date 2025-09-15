Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State command have arrested one Joseph Eren, a 37-year-old suspect over the death of his neighbour during a violent altercation in the Ibesikpo Local Government Area of the State....

According to the statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, on Sunday, the suspect was involved in a heated argument with his neighbour, a youth leader in the local government identified as Ekopimo Moses who sustained severe injuries.

She said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at about 6 pm, degenerated into a physical fight during which both of them resorted to using machetes.

According to the police spokesperson, Moses sustained severe injuries in the scuffle that followed and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment, where he later passed on.

John stated that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by the village head (name withheld) that the two neighbours were fighting over an issue in the area.

She said that the command has launched a discreet investigation into the incident, adding that further details would be communicated to the public as the investigation progresses.