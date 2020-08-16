A 28-year old Rabiu Bala has lost his life while he was trying to vandalize some electric cables in Adamawa State.

Police Command in the state said two others were also arrested. The minister of power recently announced an increase in the nation’s power generation from 4000 megawatts to over 5300 megawatts.

“This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to provide uninterrupted electricity supply for the betterment of citizens, but some unpatriotic citizens are through their actions preventing power supply from reaching many homes

They continue vandalizing electricity poles and cables thus frustrating government efforts and affecting economic activities in some local governments in Adamawa.

The Police Command in the state discloses that one of the members of a three-man gang, specializing in vandalizing electricity poles in the state was recently electrocuted while trying to steal electric cables

The state police public relations officer Suleiman Nguroje also confirmed that his two accomplices have been arrested. Mr. Suleiman Nguroje is worried that despite the danger attached to stealing electric cables many criminally minded people still take risks because of its pecuniary benefits which sometimes results in their deaths.

The arrested suspects did not deny their involvement in the crime

Reacting to the incident the senior manager cooperate communication, Yola electricity distribution company (YEDC) Kingsley Nkemneme says it’s only the organization staff with a valid ID card are permitted to clear any

fault within their network.

He also called on the consumers to remain vigilant and report illegal activity of vandals in order for YEDC to serve them better.