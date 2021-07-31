The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf has sentenced Paul Owne to 104 years in addition with the fine of the sum of N100,000 without option fine.

He was sentenced for conspiring among his six others accomplice and kidnapped many children who are under the age of 10 from Kano and sold them at Onitsha in Anambra state.

Justice Zuwaira has Sentenced the convict after pleading guilty to all his 38 Count Charge against him by Kano State Government.

Delivering the Judgment Justice Zuwaira Yusuf categorised the offences into three.

In the first category, the court upheld that the convict was found guilty in count 2, 8, 9, 21, 27 and 34.

She convicted him to 7 years on each count without option of fine in addition to the sum of N100,000 compulsory fine.

Similarly, the court found Paul Owne guilty in count 3, 5, 10, 11, 22, 28 and 38.

He was sentenced to 7 years.

While in the last category, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf said the action of Paul was in contravention of count 4, 12, 13, 29 and 38.

She therefore convicted him to 4 years on each count without option of fine and ordered that all the count shall run consecutively.

The convicted person was earlier arraigned before the court alongside his 5 other defendants who pleaded not guilty to all the charges read over to them.