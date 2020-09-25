Mali’s new president, Bah Ndaw will be sworn into office today, five weeks after the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Mr Ndaw, a former defence minister, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections are held.

Colonel Goita will be his vice-president.

The new government is expected to be in office for a transition period of 18 months that will lead to an election.

The appointment of a civilian president was a condition for the West African regional group, Ecowas, to lift the sanctions it imposed on Mali after the coup.