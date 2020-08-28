The governing council of New Partnership for Africa’s Development has condemned happenings in Mali, saying it negates the Africa Peer Review Mechanism which Mali is a signatory.

This was as the group announced Nigeria’s commencement of the second review of the African peer review mechanism.

The second review hopes to build on the identified gaps of the first review carried out in 2008

Only 23 of the 54 member countries of the African Union successfully completed their peer review in the first cycle. Now, just 4 countries have begun the 2nd peer review

The African peer review mechanism requires member countries to monitor all aspects of governance and socio-economic development in all branches of government, the private sector, civil society and even the media

The peer review is expected to help African countries and indeed the continent achieve the SDG goals 2030 and AU agenda 2063 as it fosters continental economic integration

Members of the governing council also inspected the new e-library and ICT centre opened to the public for research purposes.