The Lagos State House of Assembly has invited leaders of communities affected by the demolition in Makoko and adjoining waterfront settlements to a meeting on Tuesday.

In a letter dated January 26, 2026, and signed by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, the meeting was in response to a petition submitted by the communities over the demolition and eviction of residents.

The letter acknowledged receipt of a petition submitted by the communities and scheduled a meeting with the House Committee on Rules and Business for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, at the Chamber’s Conference Room, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

The planned engagement comes amid growing unrest in Makoko and adjoining settlements, where residents and civil society groups have accused the government of carrying out demolitions without adequate notice, compensation or resettlement, leaving many families displaced.

The house has called on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to direct the Commissioner for Information and Strategy to intensify public enlightenment and sensitisation on the ongoing demolition exercises in parts of the State.

The House also urged residents to exercise restraint and conduct themselves peacefully whenever they seek to protest or express grievances at the Lagos State House of Assembly, cautioning against allowing individuals with selfish or ulterior motives to hijack genuine protests and turn them into acts capable of breaching public order.